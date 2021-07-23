Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Knowles worth $23,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,787 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 122,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

