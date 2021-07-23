Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of H&R Block worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.21 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

