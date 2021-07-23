Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 69,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 136,044 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $84.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

