Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

