Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.22 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of ChemoCentryx worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4,885.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

