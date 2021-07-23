Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.56 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

