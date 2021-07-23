NVIDIA Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $213.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $97.77 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $9,021,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 748,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,810,000 after buying an additional 64,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

