NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Gap Down to $4,900.27

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4,900.27, but opened at $4,802.00. NVR shares last traded at $5,000.02, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Get NVR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,853.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.