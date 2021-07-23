Obsidian Energy (OBELF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.86 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $238.77 million, a P/E ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

