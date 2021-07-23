Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80 on November 12th

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of OSEC stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £125.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.50 ($1.26). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.22.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
