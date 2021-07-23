Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80 on November 12th

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of OSEC stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £125.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.50 ($1.26). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.22.

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

