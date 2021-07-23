Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,802 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $259.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,022. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

