Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on October 12th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

