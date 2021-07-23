OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

