OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of OMF opened at $59.58 on Friday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

