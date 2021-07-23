OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

