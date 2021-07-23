OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:OPBK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,200. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

