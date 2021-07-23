OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OpGen stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.47. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.51.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 152.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

