Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,821 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.76. 22,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $349.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.