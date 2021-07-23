Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $32.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $32,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,660. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

