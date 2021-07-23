Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,639 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of DG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.80. 2,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $227.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.