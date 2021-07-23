Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

