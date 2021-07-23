Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.36.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 179.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 81.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

