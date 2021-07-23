Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $87.74. 671,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,682,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $244.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

