OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.85% of OraSure Technologies worth $32,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

OSUR stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.55 million, a PE ratio of -160.69 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

