ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORIC. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $649.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

