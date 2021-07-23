Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 3,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,425. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0413 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

