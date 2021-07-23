PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

PageGroup stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.