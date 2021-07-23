Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Institutional Venture Management XV LLC

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 70,074 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.4% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $358,841,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PANW traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.73.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

