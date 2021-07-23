Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palomar stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. 83,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,193. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

