Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Shares of COST traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $421.81. The stock had a trading volume of 48,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,545. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

