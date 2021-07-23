Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $96.01. 31,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,463. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

