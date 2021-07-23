Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,647.58. 103,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,417.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

