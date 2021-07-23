Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. 661,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,537,270. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

