Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. 41,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

