Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes $852,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.57. 148,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ICAP increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

