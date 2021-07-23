Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $113.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,444. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $119.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

