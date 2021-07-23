Pareto Securities Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to “Buy”

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

