Pareto Securities Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to “Buy”

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
