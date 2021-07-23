PARSIQ Price Tops $0.41 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $48.84 million and $434,709.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00225693 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.00827322 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

