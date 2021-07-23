Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

PSN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 4,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Parsons by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after acquiring an additional 515,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parsons by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,243,000 after acquiring an additional 90,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $75,889,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 154,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

