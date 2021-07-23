Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

