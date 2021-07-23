Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.87. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 4,605 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

