Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

