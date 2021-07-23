Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 131.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

