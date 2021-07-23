PayPal (PYPL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

7/22/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $313.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $322.00 to $342.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $310.00.

6/28/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

PYPL traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.42. The stock had a trading volume of 336,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,769. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.05. The company has a market capitalization of $362.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

