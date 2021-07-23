PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,860. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

