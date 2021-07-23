PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

