PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,615 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

