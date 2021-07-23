PDT Partners LLC Invests $100,000 in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OESX. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

