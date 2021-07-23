Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 27th

Shares of Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 27th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 27th.

PKKFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 247,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,508. Peak Fintech Group has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Peak Fintech Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

