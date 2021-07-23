Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,898 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.